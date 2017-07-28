By  on July 28, 2017
Anine Bing's "Savage Rose" fragragance

Anine Bing's "Savage Rose" fragragance

Courtesy Photo

LONDON — Danish designer and model Anine Bing is taking her first steps in beauty with the launch of her debut fragrance, Savage Rose.

The new scent follows the launch of a range of candles by the same name that Bing had created to add a personal touch to her retail stores.

