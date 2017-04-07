Brooke Shields has some fragrance advice to impart.

“My mother used to say — I don’t know if you can write this in Women’s Wear Daily” — Shields said, pretending to spritz perfume on her sides and then between her legs: “‘You never know where you might be kissed.’

“Even if you’re crossing your legs, you want the right waft,” she joked.

Shields hosted The Fragrance Foundation’s Finalists Luncheon, charming an audience full of beauty executives in New York on Friday. It was a gig she took on in between a handful of other projects: a radio show for Sirius where she interviews celebrity guests, writing a one-woman Broadway show and writing (with a team) a television show, she said. Shields is also on the board of the New York Academy of Art.

“It’s so funny,” she said. “You get to a certain age and they ask you to be on boards and you’re like, ‘OK, am I that person? Alright, I’ll get out my board dress, my uptown dress.”

For Friday, Shields chose a leopard-print sheath to host the event, where some winners (like Olivia Palermo as the first Instagrammer of the Year and Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes as Face of the Year) were announced, and other categories were narrowed down to a handful of finalists. Other winners were MAC Cosmetics as Social Media Campaign of the Year for Shadescents and Michael Kors Wonderlust for 360-degree marketing campaign. The luncheon preceded The Fragrance Foundation Awards, which are scheduled for June 14.

When Firmenich’s Jerry Vittoria’s (also chairman of the foundation) took to the stage to announce finalists, he paused in order to recognize the organization’s president, Elizabeth Musmanno, who will step down after the awards to focus on her own venture.

Finalists were announced for the other categories.

Fragrance of the Year, Women’s Luxury, finalists are: Alexander McQueen, McQueen Parfum; La Femme Prada; By Kilian’s Moonlight in Heaven; No. 5 L’Eau, and Tom Ford Soleil Blanc. Fragrance of the Year, Luxury Men’s Finalists are: Bottega Veneta Parco Palladiano V, L’Envoi De Carier, L’Homme Prada, Starck Paris Peau de Pierre and Tom Ford Vert D’Encens.

Fragrance of the Year, Prestige Women’s finalists are: Nest Fragrance’s Citrine Eau de Parfum, Diptyque’s Eau Des Sens Eau de Toilette, Miss Dior Absolutely Blooming, Paco Rabanne Olympea and Yves Saint Laurent Mon Paris Eau de Parfum. Fragrance of the Year Prestige Men’s Finalists are: John Varvatos Arisan Blu, Mr. Burberry EDT, Narciso Rodriguez for Him Bleu Noir, Ralph Lauren Polo Blue Eau de Parfum and Versace Pour Homme Dylan Blue.

Popular Women’s finalists are: Avon Prima, Jafra Perfumer’s edition; Paris Et Moi by Philippine Courtiere; Private Show Britney Spears; Sweet Like Candy by Ariana Grande, and Victoria’s Secret Crush. Popular Men’s finalists are Jafra J. Sport Ride, Original Penguin Premium Blend, Perry Ellis Aqua Extreme and Tommy Bahama St. Kitts Men.

Indie Fragrance of the Year Finalists are: Commodity Orris, Genre from Edward Bess, Oddity from Rag & Bone, Outrageous Simply Divine from Diana Vreeland Parfums and Radio Bombay from DS & Durga.

Breakout Star finalists are: By Kilian’s Good Girl Gone Bad, Lancôme La Vie Este Belle, Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet, Victoria’s Secret Eau So Sexy and Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne.

Consumer Choice Women’s finalists are: Coach Eau de Parfum, Bath & Body Works’ Magic in the Air, Ralph Lauren Tender Romance, Sweet Like Candy by Ariana Grande and Victoria’s Secret Crush. Consumer Choice Men’s finalists were Montblanc Legend Spirit, Nautica Voyage Sport and Ralph Lauren Polo Blue Eau de Parfum.

Finalists for Consumer Choice Fragrance Hall of Fame are: Estée Lauder Pleasures, Eternity Calvin Klein for Men, Ralph Lauren Romance, Victoria’s Secret Heavenly and Bath & Body Works Warm Vanilla Sugar.

Perfume Extraordinaire finalists are: Cosmo International Fragrances, Givaudan, International Flavors & Fragrances, Robertet and Symrise.

Packaging of the year finalists are: Alexander McQueen, McQueen Parfum; Armani Privé Rouge Malachite; Galop D’Hermés; Kenzo World; Moschino Fresh Couture; No. 5 L’eau, and Victoria’s Secret Crush. Men’s packaging finalists are: John Varvatos Dark Rebel Rider, L’Envol de Cartier, L’Homme Prada, Oddity and Ralph Lauren Polo Blue Eau de Parfum.

Media Campaign of the Year Finalists are: Galop D’Hermés, J’Adore, Kenzo World, No. 5 L’eau and Yves Saint Laurent Mon Paris Eau de Parfum. For men, they are: Armani Code Profumo, L’Homme Prada, Mr. Burberry and Versace Pour Homme Dylan Blue.