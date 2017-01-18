NEW YORK — Carolina Herrera’s Good Girl fragrance is proving to be good for Puig’s business.

The fragrance, which launched in global markets from July through October, was brought to U.S. counters in December over a year ahead of schedule — changing the course of what’s historically been a global business for the company.

Initial units hit select Macy’s doors and macys.com last month, and due to strong sales, a full rollout will take place in March. Good Girl, which retails from $93 to $119 for 50-ml. and 80-ml. sizes, respectively, is the fourth fragrance in the Carolina Herrera New York fragrance pillar.

Jose Manuel Albesa, chief brand officer at Puig, the Barcelona-based fragrance company that’s manufactured the brand’s fragrances since 1988, called Good Girl the “perfect launch to attract the Millennial consumer, a key customers at Macy’s.” He said the Macy’s partnership will mark a relaunch of the Carolina Herrera fragrance brand in the U.S., making it the most sizable, Stateside fragrance launch the fashion house has had in 20 years. The eau de parfum will be exclusive to Macy’s for the season and then widen distribution to additional retailers. It will also be sold in Carolina Herrera boutiques.

The fragrance is on track to nearly double initial industry projections for a total of nearly $200 million in retail sales in its first year, according to industry sources. Albesa said Good Girl is “breaking historical records.” The eau de parfum has doubled both sell-in and sell-out objectives in all markets and has been top selling female fragrance in several countries for three consecutive months, he added. Carolina Herrera’s fragrance portfolio of 22 fragrances drove $600 million in retail sales last year for the company, not inclusive of Good Girl, but with the addition of the new scent and a U.S. rollout, is on track to do about $800 in sales this year, an industry source said.

To date, Carolina Herrera’s 29-year-old fragrance business has largely been driven by sales outside the U.S., with substantial volume coming from the Middle East, Latin America, Russia, Spain and global travel retail. Good Girl hit counters in more than 10,000 global doors last year, with no plans to enter the U.S. until 2018. The scent wasn’t even introduced to American press. At a kickoff event and dinner held on the Upper East Side here in July where 250 editors flew in from all over the world to attend, just one U.S.-based editor was present.

But Albesa said this is about to change, as Good Girl is rapidly setting a new precedent for Herrera’s fragrance portfolio.

“We will have to wait for the first launch results to adjust the brand’s fragrance strategy in the U.S., but we hope it can start a new era where the fragrance business can accompany the rest of the Carolina Herrera brand in the U.S.,” Albesa said.

It’s unclear whether the success is due to the scent’s atypical packaging (it’s housed in a teetering stiletto bottle); a racier than usual marketing and advertising campaign with a tag line of “It’s So Good to Be Bad”; the juice itself (jasmine is a key accord, like many of the house’s fragrances that came before it), or a combination of the three — but it’s working. Albesa was unable to give specifics, but said future iterations of Good Girl are in the works, with the high heel-shaped bottle a key component in building out a franchise.

At an event last week at the company’s U.S. headquarters and showroom in the Garment District here, Herrera, the person, was in attendance to help introduce the scent to American press. While at an airport recently, Herrera said she stopped a woman who was purchasing a bottle of Good Girl.

“I told her that she needed to buy a pair,” Herrera said with a laugh.

Carolina Herrera Baez, creative director at Carolina Herrera’s House of Fragrances, told WWD this summer that the scent was inspired by “the duality of a woman,” and largely by her mother, Herrera.

“She [Herrera] loves the idea of mystery and naughtiness — but goodness — in a woman. This is where this all came from. We can be both good and naughty; it’s the yin and yang,” Herrera Baez said. “She has always said that mystery is one of the most important qualities a woman can have. There is nothing more boring than an open book.”