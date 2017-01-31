NEW YORK — Dior is zeroing in on its Millennial contingency in the U.S. Dior Poison Girl Eau de Toilette will hit Macy’s Herald Square, macys.com, Sephora.com and Dior.com Wednesday, the morning after Dior transforms downtown New York City boîte, Up & Down, into its own splashy “Poison Club” to celebrate the scent’s U.S. launch.

The eau de toilette skews younger than anything the brand has done to date, driven by a predominantly digital marketing strategy and e-commerce heavy distribution, according to Renaud de Lesquen, president and chief executive officer for North America, Christian Dior Couture and Parfums Christian Dior.

Dior Poison Girl Eau de Parfum, which launched last year, and now the Eau de Toilette, are the first iterations of Poison since the original scent bowed in 1985. The former, though, isn’t sold in the U.S. and is only available in the Middle East, Europe and South America. Both versions of Poison Girl are creations of François Demachy, Perfumer-Creator, Parfums Christian Dior.

De Lesquen noted that although they are part of the same pillar, the eau de toilette and eau de parfum are completely different. With notes of Sicilian Sweet Orange, Calabrian Bitter Orange, Neroli, Grasse Rose, Vanill and Tonka Bean, the eau de toilette is a “juicy, sugary gourmand” while the parfum is less sweet, “more oriental and the concentration is different.”

Dior Poison Girl Eau de Toilette comes in 30-ml., 50-ml. and 100-ml. sizes, retailing for $60, $78 and $100, respectively. De Lesquen pointed out that while the brand typically introduces a 30-ml. size one to two years after a fragrance launches, this is the first time the brand will offer a 30-ml. size from the get-go — hoping that the $60 entry price might recruit a younger customer.

“They are sisters, but it doesn’t develop the same way on the skin.…Poison Girl [Eau de Toilette] is edgier, it’s more provocative.…She’s French, connected and social. That’s why we decided to launch in a different way; to really target, recruit and talk to the Millennial,” de Lesquen said.

To do this, Dior’s marketing efforts are focused primarily in the online space, with 60 percent of ad spend allocated to digital.

“The Millennial is digital. We pushed the envelope quite drastically,” de Lesquen said of digital comprising the majority of a Dior fragrance’s media spend for the first time. “Sauvage stepped into a digital-oriented strategy — [but digital was] for sure less than half [of media spend].”

Camille Rowe is the face of the Dior Poison Girl Eau de Parfum and Eau de Toilette campaigns, and for the new launch also appears in “So Poison,” a dance-centric film directed by So Me. Rowe and a gaggle of dancers challenge viewers to follow their choreography — a “Poison Girl Dance Battle” — through five how-to videos: Feel the Space, Warm It Up, Rise the Heat, Own the Stage and Poison Kiss. All videos live on the brand’s YouTube channel and dior.com.

De Lesquen said the goal is to build a fourth pillar under the Parfums Christian Dior portfolio, which is driven by the J’adore, Miss Dior and Sauvage ranges.

In the U.S., the eau de toilette will enter 1,120 doors during the first quarter and an additional 1,700 doors the second half of the year, and to complement the rollout, the brand will transform select points of sale into “Poison Clubs.” De Lesquen likened these in-store activations to a smaller scale version of the U.S. launch party. The scent will hit counters globally immediately following the U.S. launch.