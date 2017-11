Beyond a glass of Champagne and a blowout, one of the next biggest requests at Drybar, according to Kim Natale, the company’s senior vice president of product, is a candle that brings the smell of the experience home.This month, that wish is on the menu with the launch of The Scent of Drybar candle, based on its signature Triple Sec scent.The 6-ounce candle retails for $45 and could lead to full array of scents based on the fragrances of the popular blowout salon. It will be available at all 87 Drybar locations and on nordstrom.com.Aside from an apparel capsule collection offered in Holiday 2016, this is the first non-hair product launched by Drybar. Although Drybar does not comment on sales, industry sources peg its sales at exceeding $110 million. The company branched into a full retail product assortment in 2013. That portion of the business comprises about a third of company sales, but packs a bigger profit punch, industry experts said.Candles are also a booming business estimated to top $3.2 billion in sales, according to research from Mintel. Moreover, according to NPD, the biggest gains are in premium candles where Drybar’s price point competes. Acknowledging candles will fire up sales, Natale said candles are more than just an item to sell at Drybar.“Candles have been a passion project for Alli [Webb, who founded Drybar in 2010],” said Natale. “We’re finally making it happen in time for Holiday.”Formulated with Drybar’s notable Blanc fragrance with subtle hints of vanilla, amber and musk, the “candle really smells like Drybar,” said Natale.But heeding safety precautions (especially with styling items in use), don’t expect to see candles ablaze at Drybar. Instead the candles will be presented on counters and available to sample.Drybar is revving up growth outside of its traditional offer. Last month the company added a dry-styling option price at $20 versus $45 for the original wet blowout. It is a choice the company said gives customers access to products and hot tools to style hair without the washing component. It also should help Drybar broaden its reach to customers with hair textures that they don’t necessarily want blown out.The dry-styling store format is being tested at Drybar’s Bethesda, Md., shop with the potential to roll out on a larger scale. The business is also eyeing international expansion beyond North America.