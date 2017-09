For this fragrance launch, the story is that there is no story.Vio Volta, the latest scent from Brooklyn perfume line DS & Durga, was inspired by ingredients, explained David Moltz, the nose behind the fragrance and one half of the brains behind the business (wife Kavi Moltz is the other half).

While most of the fragrances Moltz puts out are meticulously aligned with storylines, Vio Volta was not one of them. "It comes from working with materials just for the fun of it," Moltz said.

"[Usually] I beat myself up making something so authentic to my vision and that everything makes sense within the story and you can smell that," Moltz said. "This is just like, 'Oh, alright I made this cool thing f--k it, let's put it out.' And we just put it out super quickly, f--k the story, and we just put a lightning bolt on it and boom, it's out."