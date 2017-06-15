PARIS — From gender-bending skirts and makeup for guys to cone-shaped breasts for Madonna, Jean Paul Gaultier is no stranger to whipping up a scandal. So it was apropos that Scandal would be the name — and overriding theme — of his new women’s fragrance.

“For us, it was very important that this launch embodies all the values and the DNA of Jean Paul Gaultier,” Jose Manuel Albesa, chief brand officer of Puig, owner of the label’s fragrance and fashion, told WWD. “So the starting point was a very deep conversation with Jean Paul about his vision and feeling about femininity.”