LOS ANGELES – Perfumier Frederic Malle today plants his flag here with the opening of his ninth freestanding boutique, at 8417 Melrose Place. The 1,200-square-foot space is the first West Coast location for Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, joining two shops in New York, four in Paris, one in London and one in Rome.

"It's a very important step for the company. I have been coming to Los Angeles for a long time and have a very strong connection with the city. This is a much more personal adventure," said Malle.