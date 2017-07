PARIS — Parfums Givenchy went back to its roots by reinterpreting its Gentleman men’s scent — created by the house’s founder Hubert de Givenchy in 1975 — to help capture a younger clientele.

The exercise was undertaken as an homage to the designer and to imagine what Gentleman would be like if it were made today, according to Romain Spitzer, Givenchy Parfums’ chief executive officer.