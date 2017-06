The natural next step for Audrey Gruss’ charity, the Hope for Depression Research Foundation, was a fragrance to pay homage to her late mother.

“My mother loved white fragrances,” said Gruss, who is the founder and chairman of the organization, on why she created the scent with white florals. “She surrounded herself with them and she always loved them, but she struggled with depression. It wasn’t her fault and it wasn’t a weakness but a medical illness.”