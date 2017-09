International Flavors & Fragrances reopened its renovated and expanded facility in Cairo, Egypt, Monday. The facility is designed to help the fragrance manufacturer grow its business in the Middle East and Africa.“The Middle East and African region is a critical component of our Vision 2020 strategy,” said Andreas Fibig, chairman and chief executive officer at IFF. “We believe the expansion and upgrade of our Cairo facility will support our efforts to grow in this exciting and dynamic region. The expanded labs will allow us to better serve our Egyptian customers and strengthen or market presence.”The Cairo facility first opened in 1979 with a sales office, creation and applications labs and production facilities. IFF’s renovated facility allows the company to focus on key categories and provide support to customers in the area by expanding their creative and technical abilities.This facility concentrates on flavors for prepared food and beverages.In addition to the Cairo facility, IFF recently expanded its footprint in South Africa with its facility in Johannesburg; invested $60 million in Turkey with two facilities and established a creative center in Dubai in the last five years.