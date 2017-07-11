If Jason Wu’s first fragrance looks familiar, it’s probably because the bottle bears a striking resemblance to the “Fragrance Box Clutch” that walked the runway of his fall 2017 show.

This is just one example of how the eau de parfum, which hits counters in August, ties in to Wu’s decade-old ready-to-wear line in nearly every way, from the juice to the packaging, the designer said in an interview Monday morning. A co-creation with architect Andre Mellone, Wu’s namesake scent comes in a bottle with a thick glass base that’s topped with the same perfectly circular gold cap that composes the handle of his new handbags.