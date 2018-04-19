LONDON — Following the launch of its latest fragrance, Fever, Jimmy Choo is swinging an even bigger spotlight onto accessories and new categories, with plans to develop a makeup range.

Pierre Denis, chief executive officer of Jimmy Choo, said that while the brand may be known for its shoes, it also offers bags, small leather goods, sunglasses and fragrances.

“Jimmy Choo is more than a shoe brand, it is really an accessory brand,” Denis said during a dinner in London on Tuesday at Park Chinois in Mayfair.

He also pointed out that Choo has also succeeded in a market segment where few footwear brands have dared to tread: Fragrances. “We are particularly proud of the fact that we have fragrances, and to be frank, there are not a lot of shoe brands that are actually successful with perfumes,” he asserted.

Choo has been working with Interparfums for eight years and launched three fragrances with the French manufacturer. According to Philippe Bénacin, chief executive officer at Interparfums, Fever is an extension of Choo’s first fragrance, Jimmy Choo. “And it shows something different. Fever, I think, is the right name considering the atmosphere of the brand and its ambience.”

The company also plans to expand its offering to include a range of makeup over the next few years. Denis declined to reveal any details but said, the collection is “going to be glamorous,” in keeping with the brand’s image.

Fever will become a part of the brand’s portfolio starting on Aug. 13 and will join scents including Jimmy Choo Eau de Parfum and Jimmy Choo L’Eau.

Perfumers Nathalie Lorson and Honorine Blanc blended black plum nectar, lychee and grapefruit into the EDP, which will retail at 43 pounds for a 40-ml. bottle, 57 pounds for a 60-ml. one; and 79 pounds for 100-ml. It will be distributed in 20,000 doors worldwide.

“It’s very strong,” said Lorson. “And full of elements. It’s a hot floral, slightly sweet with a dark background. It’s very sensual and very sexy.”

Denis said the scent is in keeping with the Choo customer: “Our woman is glamorous and she is obviously seductive. I think she’s daring and it’s more this side of the brand that we are trying to show. She’s playful, and it’s all about partying as well.”

The bottle was designed in a rich plum lacquer with a square metallic gold cap, while the packaging was created with a snakeskin-like texture done in a deep purple hue.

Bénacin said the U.S. and U.K. represent about 50 percent of the Jimmy Choo fragrance business worldwide He also said the brand is doing well in Europe and Asia.

Sources estimate that Fever will generate between 25 to 30 million euros in net sales in the first year. Retail sales, the sources said, will range between 70 to 80 million euros.