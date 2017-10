Kenneth Cole's latest men's fragrance, Black Bold, has inspired a new single from Grammy-nominated artist Aloe Blacc. The track "Sweet Tooth," set to be released Tuesday on Spotify, is the result of a collaboration between Blacc and emerging singer-songwriter Brielle Marie.[caption id="attachment_11026761" align="alignnone" width="300"] Kenneth Cole's Black Bold Fragrance[/caption]Marie was discovered through the "Find Your Bold" contest, a partnership between Kenneth Cole Fragrances and Indaba Music, calling out for young artists to submit video for an original song inspired by the fragrance. Cole reached out to Blacc to select, mentor and collaborate with the contest winner."It was a bit nerve-wracking because you feel like people are putting their best foot forward and it's up to me to decide who is the best one. What it comes down to is who did I think put out the best statement," said Blacc. "Brielle, also being a singer-songwriter, stood out the most. She was playing her own instruments and writing her own music."The two met over the summer at a recording studio in Los Angeles and wrote the single on the spot. "I usually go in the studio and write a song, then for a month or two I keep working on it, depending on the deadline," said Blacc, noting the two refined the track over the last few months."Aloe e-mailed me to tell me I had won," said Marie, 25, an Illinois-based singer. "I think what drew me to him was that we both write positive messages, from the heart. She is at work on her first EP, which she said is a mix of folk, pop and soul. "I'm inspired by Sade, Erykah Badu, Fleetwood Mac and The Beatles. A lot of my stuff is more laid-back and chill. My goal is to create timeless music that 30 years later people still want to listen to."Blacc is no stranger to the fashion world, having performed at events for Piaget, Bottega Veneta and Gucci."My style icons are Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr. and Nat King Cole, and I like a really well-tailored Italian suit. When it comes to quality, you want something really well-crafted with a story behind it, so I try to partner with companies that won't be here today, gone tomorrow."