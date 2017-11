After 10 years of testing and formulating, Le Metier de Beauté is coming out with its first women’s fragrance, Marie.Marie is a more traditional, feminine fragrance made with notes of Toulousian violets, Gloire de Dijon roses and cognac. For inspiration, the brand looked to the Petit Trianon garden at Versailles, which houses various species of fragrant flowers.“The idea was always around how could we create something incredibly feminine and powerful,” said Richard Blanch, chief executive officer of the brand. “It’s really about fragrance as strength and looking at it also as a component of memory.”Fragrance has been one of the most demanded products from the brand’s clients, so Le Metier de Beauté worked hard on finding the right partner to create a product that reflected the brand’s values and satisfied its clientele. The brand partnered with Fragrance West, a fragrance laboratory in Van Nuys, Calif., to formulate the scent.This is the brand’s first fragrance bottle; however, it is its second venture into scents. In 2012, the brand launched limited-edition diamond and platinum cufflinks that included an interchangeable solid fragrance exclusively at Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman. The success of the accessory encouraged the brand to focus on creating the Marie fragrance.While the brand worked on the fragrance for 10 years, Blanch said the company didn’t look at any marketing data or analysis in determining the way to formulate and launch the scent.“We didn’t read anything about what other companies are doing, what they’re selling, or what’s successful and not successful,” he said, stating that declining consumer interest in the fragrance category also didn’t play a factor in creating the scent. “We stuck to what we were creatively inspired by, what we found exciting and what we believed a fragrance should be in regards to our brand.”The Marie fragrance, which will be priced at $195 for a 100-ml. bottle at Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman and QVC, will launch as a limited-edition product in February with roughly 7,500 bottles available for sale. The brand has plans to evolve the scent into a solid fragrance, like it did with the cuff links.Based on the success of the Marie fragrance, the brand may release another limited-edition batch later next year. Le Métier de Beauté also has plans to introduce another new fragrance next year. Industry sources estimate the Marie fragrance will generate $2 million in sales after the limited-edition launch.