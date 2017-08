LONDON — Maison Trudon, the company behind Cire Trudon — which bills itself as the world's oldest candle — has debuted its first perfume range.

Creative director Julien Pruvost of Maison Trudon said the approach to creating the fragrances was similar to the candle creation process. While Pruvost said he didn’t work with the company's own lab for formulating the scents, he turned to three perfumers — Lyn Harris, Antoine Lee and Yann Vasnier — to create the fragrances.