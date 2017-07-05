Bodelshausen, Germany-based Marc Cain GmbH produces a range of products under the labels Marc Cain Collections, Marc Cain Sports, Marc Cain Essentials, Marc Cain Additions, and handbags and shoes. On Wednesday, the company unveiled a new label, Marc Cain Beauty. The first products in the line will be a trio of fragrances bowing in October.

Marc Cain was virtually unknown in the U.S., but the company in late April unveiled a store at Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, N.J., and plans to open units at King of Prussia Mall in King of Prussia, Pa., and The Westchester in White Plains, N.Y., as part of a push into America.