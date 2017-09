MILAN – Olive Oyl is back and has undergone the Jeremy Scott makeover.Moschino’s signature fragrance Cheap & Chic, whose bottle shape was inspired by the legendary cartoon character in “Popeye,” makes a comeback in a new version, named “So Real Cheap & Chic.”Developed by Italian licensee Euroitalia, the fragrance combines citrus-y notes with flowery essences in a bottle designed by Moschino’s creative director Jeremy Scott. The glass bottle maintains the signature slender shape, this time revisited with a surreal touch – with a pun on “So Real.” Colorful Salvador Dalí-inspired designs, including stylized flowers, and mouth, eye and jewel motifs, cover both the transparent bottle and the white packaging. The Moschino logo is emphasized on a gold band around the box.The juice’s top notes feature citrus accords, as bitter orange and tangerine, in addition to raspberry and black currant. The heart mixes pink peony, jasmine and magnolia while cedar and oak musk are among the woody essences completing the scent.The eau de toilette will hit the Italian market starting the end of October, followed by the launch in the rest of Europe. A rollout in the U.S. is planned for next year, along with ones in Asia and South America.Available in three formats, the fragrance will retail at 43 euros, 60.50 euros and 83 euros for the 30 ml, 50 ml and 100 ml bottles, respectively. In addition, a perfumed bath and shower gel and a body lotion were created to complete the range, retailing at 29.50 euros and 33 euros, respectively.[caption id="attachment_11005552" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Moschino So Real Cheap & Chic bath line.[/caption]Euroitalia’s president Giovanni Sgariboldi expects Moschino So Real Cheap & Chic to reach 20 million euros in global retail volume in the first year. The executive declined comment on the investment made in advertising, which simply shows the bottle against a white backdrop.According to Euroitalia, in 2017 sales of Moschino fragrances grew 15 percent, mostly thanks to the European, South American and Asian markets.Besides Moschino, the Italian company manufactures and distributes the fragrances for the Versace and Missoni fashion houses, in addition to owning the Reporter label and the Naj-Oleari makeup brand.In 2016, Euroitalia reported sales of 795.5 million euros, which were up 9.2 percent compared with the previous year, and sold 25 million units. Exports accounted for more than 90 percent of revenues, with the U.S., the Middle East and the U.K. listed as best-performing markets, followed by Italy, Germany, Asia and Australia.