MILAN — It was one steamy summer's night, but Tom Ford kept it cool at a dinner where the vino bianco flowed, and the American soul musician Leon Bridges sang about New Orleans for the crowd at Giacomo Bistrot.

Ford was in Milan earlier this week to showcase his spring 2018 men’s collection and to unveil the third fragrance in his award-winning Noir franchise, Noir Anthracite, a chypre with lots of woody notes. Among the dinner guests was Jon Kortajarena, who appears in the ad campaign alongside Yasmin Wijnaldum.