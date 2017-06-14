NEW YORK — Harry Fremont, a master perfumer at Firmenich who has created upward of 350 scents in his over 30-year career, compared fragrance to clothing or shoes — specifically to suits for men.

From afar, an expensive and cheap suit pretty much look the same, Fremont explained during an interview at his office at the Swiss fragrance and flavors supplier's U.S. headquarters in Midtown here last week. But when one puts on the suit, the difference therein lies in the fit and how long the jacket and pants remain intact.