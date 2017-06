MILAN — “Blooming Newforms” is the theme of Pitti Fragranze’s upcoming edition. Running Sept. 8 to 10 in Florence’s Stazione Leopolda, the niche perfumery trade show will debut a new layout, conceived by Italian architect Alessandro Moradei and graphic designer Diego Soprana.

“We’ve changed completely the layout to make it more airy and functional,” said Pitti Immagine’s vice general director Agostino Poletto, revealing the project during the show’s press conference held here on Tuesday. Poletto underscored how the new visual concept, along with a rigorous selection of the companies exhibiting, is aimed to increase the international attractiveness of the show.