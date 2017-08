The National Association of Chain Drug Stores’ Total Store Expo kicks off next week in San Diego. More than 60 brands representing cosmetics and fragrances are slated to exhibit to the 275-plus mass market retail companies signed up. Total Store Expo, held from Aug.19-22 at the San Diego Convention Center, attracts retailers and brands responsible for all aspects of mass market retailing, but has a strong presence in beauty.

Among the issues on retailers’ minds will be how to reinvigorate the mass fragrance business, especially at a juncture where other beauty categories are clocking healthy gains.