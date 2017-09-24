MILAN — Salvatore Ferragamo is celebrating the most important love in a woman’s life: the love for herself.This is the key concept of “Amo Ferragamo,” the fashion label’s newest scent, which was unveiled during an exclusive dinner held at Palazzo Mezzanotte — which houses the Italian stock exchange — on Saturday evening.The scent's name is a pun, alluding both to the end of the word Ferragamo and the Italian expression for “I love.”“Ferragamo is a brand of passion and a brand of love,” said the company’s president and chairman Ferruccio Ferragamo during the launch, staged ahead of the brand’s spring 2018 fashion show. “I think the name could not have been more appropriate. My father started his career making shoes but his dream was to dress women, from head to toe. Actually from toe to head,” Ferragamo said, adding that the label’s founder would have been “very pleased that tonight we’re celebrating something that goes in the air, but it’s very important for our customers.”Amo Ferragamo targets a different kind of woman from the house’s banner scent line “Signorina.” In this fragrance, the romantic side of the Ferragamo woman gives way to her strength and self-awareness.“It was about time we worked on a different project that would enable us to expand our consumer base,” said Ferragamo Parfums chief executive officer Luciano Bertinelli, adding the goal was to offer a more sensual scent. “Now we are not telling a love story but a story of things women want to love, as travel, being independent and rewarding themselves,” Bertinelli added.To personify this modern Ferragamo woman, the Florence-based fashion house tapped British model and actress Suki Waterhouse to front the advertising campaign.“Suki Waterhouse is an extraordinary person,” said Bertinelli, revealing that the brand also considered engaging an Italian face but couldn’t find the appropriate person. "[Waterhouse] is international, she is known everywhere.” The executive also pointed to the model’s large fan base on Instagram, which counts 1.2 million followers. This was an important asset, according to Bertinelli, as the fragrance aims to engage first and foremost Millennials.“This project offers us the opportunity to rejuvenate our clients' target, and fragrances are always the first step in engaging new customers,” concluded Bertinelli.Wrapped in a pale lilac gown, Waterhouse made her debut as the Amo Ferragamo face during the after-show party, held at the same venue, which was set up with digital installations by Spanish designer Patricia Urquiola for the occasion. Posing next to a giant version of the fragrance bottle, Waterhouse unveiled a 60-second video, which will flank the advertising campaign for the scent, directed by Ellen von Unwerth.“It was so much fun,” Waterhouse did of working with the photographer. “There’s nobody else who has this much passion as her and she always has her camera, she’s always taking pictures. It’s infectious for everyone.”Shot in Florence, the clip alternates against the backdrop of a high-paced soundtrack different scenarios reflecting Waterhouse's character’s favorite things. Each scene, which also features a strong focus on the house’s shoe styles, is captioned with “Amo” and a list of activities. Examples include “traveling”; “having men at my feet,” and “rainbow,” with the model wearing the iconic Ferragamo rainbow wedges. In the final scene, captioned “Amo [I love] being alone with him,” Waterhouse is among bed sheets alone with the bottle of the scent.Asked about what she particularly loves about the brand, Waterhouse addressed “the sense of family, that it is such an iconic Italian brand and that the family still runs it. And I love the people I get to work with, the humor of Italians and their passion.”On a personal note, the model revealed she will begin shooting a new film soon but declined to disclose details.[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/BZZ-0t_g-5Q/?taken-by=ferragamo[/embed]Created by the Firmenich nose Marie Salamagne, Amo Ferragamo’s sweet juice opens with notes of black currant and rosemary. The heart of the fragrance includes jasmine and rhubarb’s essences while vanilla, amber and sandalwood complete the scent.Coming in an opalescent glass bottle, embellished with embossed geometrical decorations on the top and cap, Amo Ferragamo will be available starting from February in many countries, including the U.S. The complete worldwide rollout of the scent is due in March.