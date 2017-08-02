LONDON — Amy Christiansen Si-Ahmed has launched an eco-friendly collection of luxury fragrances called Sana Jardin. Spiked with Moroccan rose and jasmine essential oils, the first of the seven fragrances in the collection made their exclusive debut at Harrods’ Salon De Parfums earlier this week — but that’s only part of the story.

Si-Ahmed is using fragrance as a vehicle to create a social impact project. Although Sana Jardin is a for-profit fragrance house — with some big-name female investors and entrepreneurs on board — the production of the juices is helping the female flower harvesters of Morocco to build their own separate business.