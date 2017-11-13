LONDON — More than a decade after Stella McCartney launched Stella in Two Peony, the brand is reviving the fragrance in a reworked iteration, called Stella Peony."We have had so many people over the last [11] years just begging us to bring back Stella Peony," McCartney told WWD in an exclusive interview. "I get asked all the time: 'Where did it go? Why can’t I get it anymore?' It's really a direct response to people wanting it and asking me about it, which triggered me thinking: 'Why not?' It just seemed like a no-brainer to bring it back."Stella in Two Peony debuted in 2006, and was discontinued five years later.McCartney expressed her affinity for peonies — whose scent is key in both perfumes — calling them feminine, delicate, luxurious and among the most beautiful flowers in the world."She’s the younger sister," said McCartney, of Stella Peony, created with perfume licensee Coty Inc. The designer — who was involved in every step of the creation process — called Stella Peony "in the moment" and "bold." "It is also feminine at the same time," she added.McCartney worked with Firmenich perfumer Alberto Morillas on the eau de parfum, which includes top notes of mandarin, freesia and lotus flower; middle notes of pink peony and geranium, and base notes of amber and patchouli. It’s a more floral juice than the original fragrance, which Morillas described as being muskier."My challenge was to have the impression that it is not an old perfume," said Morillas. "It’s very young, easy and natural. [Who’s wearing it is] young and very sophisticated and elegant. I wanted to have a new Stella McCartney [scent], but not so moody, sexy as the first one."The advertising campaign for Stella Peony was photographed by McCartney's sister Mary McCartney and features a close-up of model Arizona Muse with the fragrance bottle. The images were shot in London and are intended to evoke femininity and highlight the attitude of a strong woman, said Stella McCartney."[It was so] inspiring!" said Mary McCartney, of working with her sibling. "She’s always pushing the boundaries. We had a lot to achieve in the two days we shot over. Timing was essential. We paired stills and motion to capture the energy of a wide audience of strong women — the eight-plus stills complemented the moods of the three motion pieces captured. It was to be attainable, laid bare, on a journey, following a scent — vignettes of femininity at its most glorious, most dynamic."The video features Muse caressing the perfume bottle while taking a bath. It’s a campaign that will have a big digital push, running on the Stella McCartney brand's web site and social channels.The squarish, soft pink-colored Stella Peony bottle was revamped in a rosier hue with a geometric black top featuring a gold-colored collar. Stella Peony will be available in three sizes: a 30-ml. version for 42 pounds, a 50-ml. bottle for 57 pounds and a 100-ml. flacon for 71 pounds.The scent is to be sold exclusively in Stella McCartney stores and on its web site starting Nov. 13, then launch exclusively in the U.S. on sephora.com for Cyber Monday, Nov. 27. After that, the fragrance is to be rolled out worldwide to 2,400 department stores, perfumery and online doors on Jan. 6.Stella Peony is the third Stella fragrance, which also includes the Stella eau de parfum and Stella eau de toilette. Another franchise under the Stella McCartney label includes Pop and Pop Bluebell.Simona Cattaneo, Coty luxury chief marketing officer, said that the new fragrance is not only targeting fans of the original peony scent, but also any women who are "elegant," "confident" and "authentic." Geographically speaking, key markets for the perfume include the U.S., U.K., continental Europe, Canada and the travel-retail channel.Coty executives declined to discuss sales projections, but industry sources estimate Stella Peony will generate first-year retail revenues of nearly $5 million in net sales.Cattaneo called Stella Peony a “classic” scent that is "strengthening the Stella franchise." [caption id="attachment_11046903" align="alignnone" width="660"] An ad campaign for Stella McCartney's Peony fragrance photographed by Mary McCartney and featuring Arizona Muse.[/caption]