Niche fragrance distributor The Fragrance Group is aiming to give the brands in its portfolio a leg-up in the e-commerce department.

On Sept 1., the company, which distributes a slew of niche European fragrance lines in the U.S. — including Starck Paris, Lalique Parfums and Parfums de Marly — will launch So Avant Garde, its own e-commerce site meant to guide the consumer through the process of buying a fragrance.