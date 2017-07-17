Tiffany & Co., Coty Refocus on Fragrance The brand will revive its fragrance business through a license with Coty. By Rachel Strugatz on July 17, 2017 The Tiffany & Co. fragrance. Tiffany & Co. and Coty Inc. are hoping fragrance shoppers believe all good things take time. The two companies have teamed to introduce the iconic jeweler's first fragrance in 15 years — and its first in partnership with Coty, which now holds the Tiffany license. The company's scents previously were done in conjunction with Chanel. WWD logo To Read the Full Article SUBSCRIBE NOW Already a Subscriber? Log in. Tap into our Global Network Of Industry Leaders and Designers load comments blog comments powered by Disqus