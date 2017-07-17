By  on July 17, 2017
The Tiffany & Co. fragrance.

Tiffany & Co. and Coty Inc. are hoping fragrance shoppers believe all good things take time.

The two companies have teamed to introduce the iconic jeweler's first fragrance in 15 years — and its first in partnership with Coty, which now holds the Tiffany license. The company's scents previously were done in conjunction with Chanel.

