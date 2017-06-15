Tom Ford Sweeps Luxury Category at Fragrance Foundation Awards Jo Malone London also made out with several accolades. By Allison Collins on June 15, 2017 Tom Ford's Soleil Blanc and Vert D'Encens were the stars of the luxury categories at the Fragrance Foundation Awards Wednesday night. Soleil Blanc took home Fragrance of the Year in the Women's Luxury division, and Vert D'Encens won Fragrance of the Year for the Men's Luxury category. WWD logo To Read the Full Article SUBSCRIBE NOW Already a Subscriber? Log in. Tap into our Global Network Of Industry Leaders and Designers load comments blog comments powered by Disqus