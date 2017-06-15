By  on June 15, 2017

Tom Ford's Soleil Blanc and Vert D'Encens were the stars of the luxury categories at the Fragrance Foundation Awards Wednesday night.

Soleil Blanc took home Fragrance of the Year in the Women's Luxury division, and Vert D'Encens won Fragrance of the Year for the Men's Luxury category.

