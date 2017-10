MILAN — A journey down memory lane inspired Trussardi’s new scent for men.Named Trussardi Riflesso [Reflection], the house’s latest, woody fragrance aims to connect a younger generation of customers to the heritage of the label, which was established in 1911 by Dante Trussardi.“This is a very important launch for us, as it’s the first new fragrance we’ve unveiled in six years,” said the founder’s great-grandson and the group’s chief executive officer Tomaso Trussardi at a cocktail he hosted on Wednesday evening at the brand’s flagship in central Milan.The executive underscored the relevance of having developed a male scent as the men's wear division accounts for 60 to 65 percent of the company’s business.“Of course, we also aim to draw a younger clientele, as our goal is to rejuvenate our target by 10 years,” said Trussardi.To boost the fragrance’s appeal among younger customers, the fashion label tapped German model and influencer André Hamann to front the scent. In the advertising campaign, Hamann, who counts more than one million followers on Instagram, plays a young manager escaping the daily commitments of his office life in order to reconnect with his true self.“We want to address a cultured, busy man who also wants to have fun,” explained Trussardi. According to the ceo, the appointment of Hamann is not only due to his wide pool of followers, but also to the quality of his content.“You can have five million followers and be even more popular, but if your content is not aligned with [our brand’s image,] we are not interested,” said Trussardi. Regarding the choice of tapping an international face instead of an Italian, the executive explained it was more fitting as “over 60 percent of our revenues are coming from abroad.”Chicago-based Mark Segal directed the short clip showing Hamann’s character riding from Milan on a MV Agusta Brutale 800 motorcycle to reach the family villa in the Italian region of Liguria. Here, a flashback of himself as a child playing football and the act of fixing a vintage Austin-Healey sports car reconnect the character with his roots and passions.The short clip will be broadcast on Russian TV starting from this month, while it will hit Italian TV channels in December.[caption id="attachment_11031086" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Trussardi Riflesso ad campaign.[/caption]Also shot by Segal, the ad images portray Hamann sporting a black leather jacket next to his motorcycle, standing in front of the gates of the Italian villa. According to the company, the images embody the duality of the label, showcasing its heritage and contemporary side.To further enhance the latter, Trussardi said the group is working on improving its digital channels. “We will also develop and promote some dedicated activities for Riflesso, as flankers and limited editions,” he revealed, adding that the house’s fragrances total around 30 million euros in sales, but the goal is to reach 50 million euros in three to five years.Manufactured by licensee Angelini Beauty, Trussardi Riflesso has been in the works for 18 months. Created by Mane nose Véronique Nyberg, it blends fruity top notes of bergamot, pink grapefruit and green apple, while the heart comprises floral essences such as geranium, lavender and violet leaves. Vetiver, Italian leather and Tonka bean complete the juice.The amber eau de toilette comes in a transparent glass bottle designed by the brand’s creative director Gaia Trussardi in partnership with architect and designer Carlo Colombo. The three-dimensional, vertical-striped pattern of the surface recalls the shape of a car radiator, while the metal cap is reminiscent of a steering wheel. The name of the scent stands out on the bottle in a geometric, silver-profiled frame, which also references the world of vintage cars.[caption id="attachment_11031089" align="aligncenter" width="665"] Trussardi Riflesso[/caption]Already available in select perfumeries in Italy, Russia and Germany, Trussardi Riflesso retails at 45 euros, 65 euros and 87 euros for the 30-ml., 50-ml. and 100-ml. formats, respectively. The fragrance will hit shelves in Greece and The Netherlands in upcoming months and debut in the Middle East in January. Rollout in Spain is scheduled for Father’s Day, in March, followed by the launch in Asia. A launch in the U.S. has not been discussed yet.“We expect to register sell-in sales for over 5 million euros in the first year,” said Lluís Plà, who was recently appointed general director of Angelini Beauty. Plà underscored the significant investments made to promote the fragrance, which the company aims “to make our new pillar,” but didn’t disclose specific figures.According to Plà, Trussardi Parfums represents 35 percent of the Angelini Beauty business. The best performing markets for the brand’s scents are Russia, Italy, Germany and Spain.