Brazilian model and fashion entrepreneur Alessandra Ambrosio has signed on as the face and brand ambassador for a new hair care line based on ingredients from her native country. Marajó, named for a fresh water island off the coast of Brazil, is home to the pracaxi nut, whose oil is known for its healing and softening properties.[caption id="attachment_11025758" align="alignnone" width="300"] Marajó 30-Day Deluxe Kit.[/caption]Now, Guthy Renker has made cold-pressed pracaxi oil the main ingredient in its new brand, which will be available at Sephora and sephora.com, QVC and Marajo.com this week. The five-piece, paraben-free lineup includes a nourishing cleansing cream and deep treatment butter meant to be used as a daily shampoo and conditioner, plus three styling products: a blow-out styling cream, a 3-in-1 finishing spray and an antifrizz smoothing serum. Each product comes in two sizes and various bundles ranging from prices of $29 to $49. The blow-out styling cream will be exclusive to QVC."Brazil has so many ingredients for skin and hair. Pracaxi is very nourishing, kind of like a new miracle oil," said Ambrosio, who has been testing the products for the last year. She said she has "always been a fan" of Guthy Renker products, and when she met with the company via mutual friends, she thought, "What they were promising sounded really good."[caption id="attachment_11025761" align="alignnone" width="300"] Alessandra Ambrosio for Marajó.[/caption]"Everyone wants beautiful, shiny hair, but there are many types of hair, so I was curious if it would work on everyone. I fell in love with the way it made my hair feel but I also gave it to friends to try," she said.It seems natural that the popularity of blow-outs and hair coloring would spawn more product lines dedicated to repairing the damage to hair follicles caused by heat and chemicals. For hair that endures daily blow-drying, heat styling and coloring, Marajó aims to smooth and soften split ends while helping to prevent breakage. The styling products, however, can be used on wet or dry hair."Most of my clients don't blow-dry their hair at home," said celebrity hairstylist Dan Sharp, Marajó's global brand educator. "But at the salon we've seen an increase in the number of smoothing, shine and deep-conditioning treatments because of the growing popularity of the balayage coloring technique, which can be very drying because it's essentially putting bleach on the ends of the hair."Ambrosio echoed, "My hair goes through constant blow-drying and styling, and even my hairdresser says it feels softer now. The products don't take the volume out of your hair, like many softening products tend to do."Sharp said the Marajó line is straightforward enough for people to use at home. "You have your shampoo and conditioner, which you can leave on longer as a deep treatment. The blow-out styling cream is a great multitasker, and women either like a spray or a serum depending on their hair texture," he said. "Plus, it smells like a tropical vacation."At Thursday's Hollywood launch party, which will be hosted by Ambrosio and feature a Brazilian carnival theme, guests will be able to try the line with mini blowouts and styling sessions.