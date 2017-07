With prestige hair sales on the rise, Bumble and bumble is primed to double its business.

The Estée Lauder Cos. Inc.-owned hair brand — historically known as a stalwart of the professional salon category — is embarking on an ambitious strategy that includes distribution expansion, a web site redesign, influencer-backed product launches and a refashioning of its flagship Meatpacking District salon. Industry sources say Bumble today is a $100 million brand, and project it could double that number in three years.