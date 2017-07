Sharon Rabi, the creator of the Dafni ceramic hair-straightening brush, decided imitation wasn’t flattering.

In 2012, she embarked on what would become a five-year process of obtaining a patent for her tool that straightens hair while brushing. Her Dafni brush is said to significantly reduce the time it takes to style hair. That patent was issued in March and gives the company the power to pursue those who copy the technology. By some estimates, there have been as many as 75 mimics of her brush.