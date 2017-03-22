As part of a double-duty campaign promoting its salons and hair care products, Fekkai Brands has tapped influencer Teni Panosian.

The blogger and social media star, with more than 1.1 million YouTube followers, will appear at Fekkai’s flagship salon at 712 Fifth Avenue on March 23 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. She used her social platforms to promote the event, which is expected to attract more than 150 fans. Her Instagram announcement generated 12,000 likes in less than 12 hours.

“Teni is the perfect example of a powerful influencer who has a strong affinity for our salons and products,” said Joel Ronkin CEO of Fekkai Brands, in regard to how Panosian was selected from the sea of influencers. “She has built a strong brand of her own on social media that complements that of our clients and consumers.”

Fekkai linked with influencers before, he added, but not to this extent. The first 50 attendees to the flagship store this Thursday receive a $50 gift certificate for any Fekkai Hair service along with the opportunity to grab a photo with Penosian. All who attend will receive a Fekkai swag bag of samples, but beyond that, there will be a code for a special bundle. The “Get the Look” package will incorporate products used by Fekkai creative director Elie Camoro during Panosian’s appearance. The package of products will be offered to consumers on-line as a bundle.

And as a sure sign spring is here, Fekkai fans can get Hampton-ready with a special deal every Friday through Memorial Day with a different incentive that will be announced via their social channels.

These elements stretch the campaign beyond the one-time appearance. “With the ideation of this socially driven consumer promotion for both the Frédéric Fekkai Salons and hair-care brand, launching #TGIFekkai felt like the right time and opportunity to partner with someone like Teni Panosian,” Ronkin explained.

It is just the beginning of what Ronkin, who joined Fekkai in 2015 following the purchase of the company by Luxe Brands from Procter & Gamble, has planned to kick sales into overdrive. As it celebrates its 28th anniversary, Ronkin wants to highlight the experiences that make the salons famous — even before Instagram.

“We want consumers, some of whom we might not be reaching today, to see what the Fekkai experience is all about,” Ronkin said. His blueprint for success including enhancing the salon experience, introducing new and innovative hair care, a new marketing campaign and international expansion.