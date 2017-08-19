Today's technology allows users to virtually apply makeup, view what cosmetics procedures will look like and even offer skin-care suggestions. Now, Perfect365 Inc. has partnered with Hot Tools to give consumers a virtual avenue to experiment with its tools to create hairstyles.Hot Tools and Perfect365 offer an app where users can virtually try on six different Hot Tools-designed styles on a selfie or by using the Live Augmented Reality Mirror. This is activated when the camera on a smartphone is turned into a mirror.[caption id="attachment_10963643" align="aligncenter" width="600"] Hot Tools offers virtual hairstyles.[/caption] Each look can be re-created at home using a different tool. There are guided tutorials to help. The corresponding products needed to create the look can be purchased directly from the app on the brand’s web site. The web site also offers a where to buy to locate retail locations. The hair devices include Hot Tools’ Tourmaline SuprLite Dryer, curlers, Curl Bar and its Vapor Flatiron.“Just like makeup, hair looks different on everyone. Being able to see how a hairstyle looks and try-on and experiment with different looks is part of the power of digital beauty. You can see how the hairstyle looks before spending the time and committing to one,” explained Cara Harbor, director of marketing for Perfect365.The hair appliance category has been strong at retail and in professional channels and apps are expected to further spur sales in both sectors. There have been other hair apps, mostly those to try on colors. "However, what is unique about this new collaboration between Hot Tools and Perfect365 is that users are guided by Hot Tools on how to re-create their hairstyles with their tools. This is important as more brands gravitate toward this type of education, empowering its consumers, and allowing them to better understand how to use these appliances," said Kelly Alexandre, senior analyst consumer products at Kline.Perfect365 has more than 100 million users. The company has carved out a niche by offering educational tutorials as well as creating what it calls its Explorer community, which is comprised of social media beauty influencers, celebrity makeup artists, beauty brands and makeup schools. These influencers, artists and brands have looks in Explorer that users can “try live” with a click of a button. “In addition, our users can access makeup artists in their areas and book an appointment after trying on their looks virtually,” Harbor said.