JuE Wong has joined Moroccanoil as chief executive officer.Wong left Elizabeth Arden earlier this year, following the business' merger with Revlon Inc. Before that, she was chief executive officer of StriVectin and also worked at Perricone MD and Murad. At Moroccanoil, the job is less turnaround and more growth oriented, she said.[caption id="attachment_11024147" align="aligncenter" width="400"] JuE Wong[/caption]"My history reflects turnaround situations, from Murad through Elizabeth Arden," Wong said. "I can take the knowledge and value added experience to Moroccanoil. The icing on the cake is it isn't a turnaround — it's about taking and leveraging the foundation that the original ceo had done with the founders and really leapfrogging ourselves to our next level.""Moroccanoil is definitely a growth brand, and it's exciting to be able to help add value and accelerate a brand that is as iconic as Moroccanoil," Wong said.Moroccanoil makes oil-infused hair and body products. In her new role, Wong is expected to help grow the brand in travel retail, internationally and in e-commerce. She is also in charge of spearheading research and innovation, expanding into new product categories, and growing and diversifying the current portfolio, according to Moroccanoil. Wong is also expected to drive the brand's digital presence through online sales and social media channels. As it stands, Moroccanoil has about 203,000 Instagram followers.While she's still new to the post — her first day was Monday — Wong noted that going deeper into the hair category, specifically through more backbar salon products — likely in mid 2018 — is in the cards."If I look at hair, it's very much underdeveloped and that is where I really want to go deeper, into the hair category space," Wong said. "[Carmen Tal] the cofounder — she looked at the hair space, and she is an avid user of the hair salon process, and realized there was something missing in the back bar.…You will see us coming out in a segment [that] will help us anchor the back bar."The brand will also work to diversify its mostly salon distribution with an e-commerce push on its own web site, as well as with select online partners, Wong said. At this point, Amazon is not on the agenda, she noted."We will expand our own web site, and we will be very strategic in partnering with some retail web sites," Wong said. Right now, the company sells certain products with Barneys New York and Nordstrom.Wong also reiterated the brand's commitment to being environmentally friendly. As it stands, Moroccanoil avoids secondary packaging as frequently as possible, she said, but this year should be able to decrease that by an additional 40 percent.