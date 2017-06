Junee Brands is readying to launch its first hair-care line.

Backed by Guthy Renker Ventures, brand incubator Junee is set to launch Volaire, a line of four hair volumizing products with patented technology. GR Ventures is the holding company that owns Guthy Renker, according to Rick Odum, chief executive officer of Guthy Renker. GR Ventures also backs another incubator and is broadly focused on bringing products to market quickly, according to Odum. “Guthy Renker develops brands internally, but also has other companies that are developing future beauty brands with the expectation that ultimately we would go to market at scale down the road,” Odum said.