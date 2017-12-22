Will 2018 be the mass market hair category’s big break? If one is measuring by the amount of innovation slated for early January, signs point toward yes.

In both the prestige and mass sectors, but especially in mass, hair has historically been thought of as a commoditized category, lacking the innovation and consumer interest needed to drive double-digit sales increases in the way makeup has in recent years.

Motivated by two major shifts defining how consumers shop for hair products — an uptick of interest in hair and scalp health, and the continuing trend of wearing hair in its natural texture — major players from Procter & Gamble to L’Oréal, Unilever and Johnson & Johnson are unleashing a slew of newness in 2018 that will give planograms a major update.

Most notably, OGX is breaking into the sluggish hairstyling category in a big way with 16 stockkeeping units designed for a modern consumer who is aiming for touchable styles and wanting natural ingredients. Garnier is betting big on masks and treatments with products under its Fructis franchise. Many companies are hoping that the popularity of micellar water in makeup removal — brought to U.S. mass shelves last year by Garnier — will translate to the hair aisle. Unilever’s TRESemmé and Dove and Procter & Gamble’s Herbal Essences have both harnessed micellar technology in new products.

Click through the gallery above to see the early 2018 key innovations in mass market hair.