LONDON — When Sam McKnight was developing the first samples for his eponymous line of hair products, he used Charlotte Tilbury and Kate Moss to test if he was on the right track with his vision for easy-to-use, scented and light products.

"When the first samples arrived, they came in white unbranded bottles. Without saying anything, I just spritzed some of the product in the air during a shoot I was doing with Charlotte at Kate's house," said McKnight. "They both started asking where that smell is coming from and how much they liked it, so I thought if those two approve, I'm onto something."