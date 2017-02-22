Moroccanoil is itching to reach a new demographic — and has tapped Sara Sampaio to help.

Portuguese-born Sampaio will succeed Rosie Huntington-Whiteley as the new Moroccanoil beauty ambassador. Huntington-Whiteley’s two-year contract with the brand as the face of its hair and body care has ended.

Sampaio, 25, will attend events on behalf of the brand, appear in print and digital advertising and brand collateral on moroccanoil.com as well as in social media content on both Moroccanoil’s channels and her own.

“She has gorgeous darker hair and beautiful olive skin,” Carmen Tal, founder of Moroccanoil, said of Sampaio, calling her “a universal beauty that can be identified in many parts of the world.”

This makes her a very different choice, physically, from Huntington-Whiteley, who Tal said has “more textured, blonde, shorter [hair].”

Tal continued: “We always think of hair product we’re launching when [selecting a face]. A lot of products target more to that hair type — darker, thicker, shinier, more natural kind of hair — very different than what we did with Rosie [Huntington-Whiteley]. We try to get the best of both worlds.”

Tal added that video content is the key to fueling engagement with customers, as well as attracting new ones. The last year proved how important this type of content is, she explained, noting that the site saw considerably more traffic when video was involved.

Video specifically will be an integral part of the marketing strategy going forward. Tal maintained that there’s been a 60 percent increase in digital spend from 2016 to this year. This will include behind-the-scenes content with Sampaio that will live on moroccanoil.com, the brand’s social media and YouTube channels as well as Sampaio’s own social media, where she as 4.8 million followers on Instagram. A dedicated hashtag, #ArganEveryDay, will appear on all Sampaio’s posts, with consumers talking about the brand online urged to do the same.

This is just the brand’s latest effort to boost its social media presence. In August, influencer Jasmine Sanders — also known as Blonde Barbie on Instagram where she has 2.2 million followers — was tapped as the face of the Curl Collection that came out in September.