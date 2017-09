Target was among the first to add products for textured hair 13 years ago — well ahead of the rest of the industry. Now, the chain is taking a deeper dive with an exclusive line from The Mane Choice.Created by Courtney Adeleye, a registered nurse, The Mane Choice is a rapidly growing multicultural hair-care brand positioned to grow healthy hair from the inside out and treating it from root to end. The new collection, The Heavenly Halo, is now on sale only at select Targets.The line adds to Target’s current selection of 12 items from The Mane Choice. “We first offered The Mane Choice at Target in 2016 and have seen a great response from our guests, which makes this new exclusive collection a natural next step,” said Christina Hennington, senior vice president of Beauty and Essentials at Target.While Target created a buzz with the recent announcement it was slashing prices on thousands of items, the bigger story in beauty has been its swiftness to address burgeoning trends. Multicultural hair care has been among its top endeavors.“In multicultural hair care, we’ve tripled our space investment in key markets and grown the assortment to offer up to 70 different brands to ensure that we have the right products for our guests’ hair types and concerns,” said Hennington. She pledged the chain will continue to invest in the category and extend the offering. Multicultural hair care at Target, she added, has experienced double-digit comps year-to-year since last year.The six-month exclusive launch of The Heavenly Halo is a prime example of Target’s race to deliver. The formulas in the six-item collection were cultivated to restore moisture-depleted hair with intense hydration. Additionally, the carefully selected ingredients, such as soy and yucca root, promote hair growth, soothe dry scalp and strengthen the hair strands.Prices range from $15 to $20 for the assortment encompassing Herbal Hair Tonic and Soy Milk Deep Hydration Conditioner, Herbal Hair Tonic and Soy Milk Deep Hydration Mask, Herbal Hair Tonic and Soy Milk Deep Hydration “Pre-poo,” Herbal Hair Tonic and Soy Milk Deep Hydration Serum Oil, Herbal Hair Tonic and Soy Milk Deep Hydration Shampoo and Herbal Hair Tonic and Soy Milk Deep Hydration Softening Milk.“Target has been monumental in the success of The Mane Choice brand," said Adeleye. She added Heavenly Halo is created to promote health and hydration in the hair. “I think Target’s consumer will be delighted to see something new, that lives up to its promise, on the shelf of a retailer that she trusts.”At launch, The Mane Choice Heavenly Halo products will be merchandised on an end cap in about 800 stores. The Mane Choice founder is scheduled for in-store meet and greet events in the Chicago area on September 30.Currently, Target’s department extends beyond the pioneer brands it launched in 2004 to include SheaMoisture, Cantu, Curls, Miss Jessie’s, Mixed Chicks, Kinky-Curly, Camille Rose Natural, and Carol’s Daughter, to name a few. Last year, Target blew out footage to 36 linear feet in 30 stores, versus an average of 8 feet standard planograms. “We will continue to invest in this important category by growing our multicultural hair-care offerings in stores across the nation and bringing in the best products that we know our guests will love to pick up during their Target run,” Hennington said.Hennington explained Target keeps an ear to consumer trends to fine-tune the mix. “For example, today more and more women are wearing natural hair styles, rather than chemically treated hair styles. So, we’ve continued to evolve our assortment to include more products for natural hair styles,” she said.