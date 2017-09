[caption id="attachment_10983270" align="alignnone" width="200"] A Carol's Daughter hair style at Texture on the Runway.[/caption]The latest fashion and makeup trends weren’t the only stars of New York Fashion Week. For the third year, NaturallyCurly staged its Texture on the Runway event. This year more than 700 influencers, members of the media and other industry executives attended the September 7 fashion show at Gotham Hall. Hosted by NaturallyCurly.com cofounder Michelle Breyer and professional hairstylist Monica Stevens of MoKnowsHair, the theme was Real Women, Real Fashion, Real Texture.“At Texture on the Runway, it’s all about the textured hair,” said Breyer. “Although more brands and designers are embracing texture, traditionally Fashion Week has been a seasonal reminder for many women that their beauty is not the right kind of beauty. For years, NaturallyCurly has been working to change that conversation, and that is why we feel it's so important for Texture on the Runway to take place at New York Fashion Week every year. Because representation matters.” With more than 60 percent of men and women having some form of textured tresses, Breyer said it is more than a niche market.NaturallyCurly teamed up with Sally Beauty to produce this year’s event. Karonda Cook, director of merchandising for Sally Beauty, said Texture on The Runway dovetails with the professional retailer’s efforts to provide products throughout over 2,800 stores worldwide to those with textured hair. “Texture on the Runway is the perfect event to interact with brand partners, customers and influencers to make sure they understand the importance of our brand and our commitment to textured hair. We have a vast assortment of products and brands for a variety of hair types and textures and solutions for men and children too,” Cook said.Sally conducts research and social listening to identify customer’s key needs. The brands behind the styles showcased during Texture on the Runway will be exhibited in stores with dedicated off-shelf placement and a dedicated landing page on the company’s web site featuring those products. “We will have curated ‘shop the runway’ content allowing our customers to purchase the products needed to recreate their favorite runway looks at home,” she added.[caption id="attachment_10983284" align="alignnone" width="200"] Styles ranged from afros to braids.[/caption]The looks ranged from afros and tribal braids to cascading waves and wild ringlets. Headliners included texture-centric brands including Cantu, Carol’s Daughter, Creme of Nature, Curlformers, Mielle Organics and SheaMoisture. The lively event was punctuated with step, tap and ballet dancing.[caption id="attachment_10983370" align="alignnone" width="200"] A look from Carol's Daughter.[/caption]Breyer is already focused on next year’s runway show which will herald NaturallyCurly’s 20th anniversary. “This year, for the first time, brands used it as a chance to announce new product launches, and we expect that to be the case in 2018 as well. It's an ideal opportunity to make a big splash to key influencers, media and consumers at one time,” Breyer said. “We also expect to see more of the entertainment factor — dancers, singers and big-name influencers on the runway.”NaturallyCurly is the flagship platform that champions the textured-hair consumer under the TextureMedia banner. Founded in 1998, TextureMedia is one of the largest hair-care platforms and resources for the textured-hair community influencing more than $1 billion of hair-care sales each year. TextureMedia operates a family of digital properties that engage multicultural beauty enthusiasts through original and user-generated content, branded entertainment, social media and commerce. Its monthly social reach is 16 million strong across its portfolio of brands.