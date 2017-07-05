Three years after launching Bevel, a shaving start-up for African-American men, Walker & Co. is entering a new category and channel with an entirely new brand.

Form, a line of hair-care and styling products, is the second brand in the company’s portfolio, and it will be the first to enter the prestige market. After a soft launch on its own e-commerce site in late June, it is launching online at Sephora next month. In September, Form will roll out a select number of Sephora doors, with plans for a larger rollout next year.