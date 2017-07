MILAN — “It’s almost like the most luxurious lip balm you could ever have,” said Giorgio Armani international makeup artist Linda Cantello presenting the brand’s new Ecstasy Shine range of lipsticks.

Set to hit the shelves in the fall, Ecstasy Shine was created as an everyday alternative to the “Rouge d’Armani,” “Lip Maestro” and “Lip Magnet” lipstick lines of the brand.