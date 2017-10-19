[caption id="attachment_11029092" align="aligncenter" width="400"] Frank Body Cherry Bomb[/caption]Frank Body is dipping its Instagram-worthy toe into color cosmetics.As follow up to the brand’s 2015 foray into the lip category with Lip Duo — featuring an all-natural lip scrub and lip balm, the Australian skin-care company best known for its coffee-based portfolio, is rolling out a tinted lip balm collection called The Lip Trio.The original lip balm formula harnessing Coffee Arabica Seed Oil is now joined by two lip tint colors — Send Nudes and Cherry Bomb. They will be sold individually for $11.95 or as a three-piece set including the Original Lip Balm, priced at $29.95. The additions are also packed with the brand’s signature caffeine punch.According to company cofounder and creative director Jess Hatzis, Frank Body ventured into lip products after she and the rest of the team were tired of dry, flakey lips. “With the initial launch of our Lip Duo, we wanted to create a natural scrub and balm that was free from petroleum and actually helped to improve skin health. In turn, our Lip Duo is one of our top-selling products online and in stores because it’s affordable and does what is says it will,” she said.Bree Johnson, also a Frank Body cofounder said it made sense to extend the lip products into color. “We wanted to offer our consumers a beautiful, affordable product, that was not only natural, but also served several purposes: a lip, cheek and eye tint all in one.” The team also wanted to produce a multipurpose product. “Whose makeup bag isn’t bursting at the seams full of products that only serve one purpose," questioned Johnson. At this point, Johnson said Frank body doesn’t have any immediate plans to roll out a full color assortment. Instead, the company sees potential for a select group of products that “slot in well with our master range and skin-first philosophy.”The Lip Trio and two individual lip tints will be available from the company’s e-commerce site along with physical store retailers including Ulta Beauty, Bloomingdale's and Urban Outfitters in the U.S. and Sephora in Europe. “We’re also stocked at Mecca Maxima in our home of Australia. The lip tints have a staggered roll out in retail channels but are immediately available from our own dot-com,” Hatzis added.With the latest addition of the two new lip tints in the Lip Trio, there are now 15 products Frank Body's body, face and lip-care range.