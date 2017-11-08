The National Advertising Division released a statement Wednesday recommending Too Faced Cosmetics discontinue the claim that its Better Than Sex Mascara adds “1,944 percent more volume” to lashes.Administered by the Council of Better Business Bureaus, the NAD recommended the color-cosmetics brand discontinue this claim on both the original and waterproof versions of the mascara and stop using its before and after pictures on product packaging and in online content.In a statement issued to WWD, Too Faced Cosmetics and its parent company, The Estée Lauder Cos. said “Too Faced strongly stands behind its claims and has appealed the NAD’s decision in this case. The tests used to establish these claims were conducted using sound methodology at a highly regarded independent laboratory and the results support not only the 1,944 percent claim, but also the before and after photographs at issue.”However, the NAD challenges this claim and the before and after pictures because the division believes it is not supported by reliable evidence that demonstrates the volume consumers can receive when applying the mascara.Too Faced Cosmetics and its advertiser will appeal the NAD’s decision.