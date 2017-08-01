By  on August 1, 2017
Scentered is launching its aromatherapy candles and balms in the U.S.

Scentered is launching its aromatherapy candles and balms in the U.S.

Scentered is readying to bring its brand of mindfulness to the U.S. beauty market.

The two-year-old business is soft launching its aromatherapy balms and candles in the U.S. this August, through its e-commerce site.

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers

load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus