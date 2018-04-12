Just in time for festival season comes a slew of new self-tanners for those who want a glow, minus the sun damage. The category is a growing one: According to NPD, in the 12 months ending February 2018, sales of prestige self-tanners in the U.S. were $55.5 million, up 17 percent. This increased usage can be attributed to the growing number of self-tanners that combine skin-care benefits and a natural looking glow. Here, spring’s most innovative offerings.

James Read Gradual H 2 O Tan Drops

James Read developed his latest launch based on the success of his H 2 O Tan Mist for the body. “These water-based tan drops are designed to work with an SPF, BB cream, day and night cream and foundation,” he said. “To me it’s about lifestyle tanning and a product that works with the consumer’s favorite creams without compromising them.” The product is meant to be applied with a moisturizer for an even finish and is infused with aloe vera and hyaluronic acid to keep the skin hydrated.

James Read Gradual H 2 O Tan Drops, $38, is available on the brand’s web site, Bluemercury and Net-a-porter.

Vita Liberata Invisi Mousse

Acquired by Crown Laboratories earlier this year, Irish-based organic tanning brand Vita Liberata is launching a slew of new products, including Invisi Mousse. Available in three shades, this foaming tan water is infused with ginkgo biloba and raspberry, said to protect against free radicals and nourish the skin. “The self-tanning market is growing thanks to vast improvements made to formulas to elevate the overall consumer experience,” said founder Alyson Hogg. “Consumers are looking for multitasking solutions that tan and leave skin looking its best.”

Vita Liberata Invisi Mousse, $39, is available on the brand’s web site, sephora.com and Ulta Beauty.

St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist and Mousse

St. Tropez looked to K-Beauty for its latest franchise. Combining green mandarin water and hibiscus flower extract with naturally derived tanning agents, the Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist and Mousse are said to have a lightweight texture that treat the skin and give a natural tan. Said Jacqueline Burchell, executive vice president of global marketing and product development, “We’re focusing on tapping new trends from other categories and industries, always aiming to deliver the best result.”

St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist,$30, and Mousse, $42, are available on the brand’s web site, Sephora, Ulta Beauty, Nordstrom and Bluemercury.

Coola Organic Gradual Sunless Tan Firming Lotion and Express Sculpting Mousse

Organic sun-care brand Coola is expanding its tanning category with two new self-tanners: Gradual Sunless Tan Firming Lotion and Express Sculpting Mousse. “We looked at a lot of data points and saw mousse and lotions are among the most popular applications,” said founder Chris Birchby. “This category is important and growing because it promotes safe skin protection while achieving a glow.”

Coola Organic Gradual Sunless Tan Firming Lotion, $46, and Express Sculpting Mousse, $48, are available on the brand’s web site and Ulta.com.

Tan Luxe Wonder Oil

U.K.-based Tan Luxe’s Wonder Oil is an oil-based formula that gives a buildable tan while also improving skin’s elasticity and hydration. “The launch takes us even further into the premium end of the category and it has allowed us to really dial up our ingredients messaging,” said Marc Elrick, founder of Tan Luxe, which entered the U.S. last summer. In addition to an easy-to-use roller ball applicator, it’s infused with jojoba, argan and raspberry seed oils to nourish the skin.

Tan Luxe Wonder Oil, $68, will be available on the brand’s web site, Sephora, Net-a-porter and Ulta Beauty.

L’Oréal Paris Sublime Bronze Hydrating Self-Tanning Milk Medium

L’Oréal Paris looked to prestige trends for its newest self-tanning milk, which has vitamin E to combat against free radicals. “This allows us to bring a prestige-inspired, luxurious formula to the mass market that addresses key consumer needs for a natural looking, even tan in a lightweight, skin-care formula,” said Anne Marie Nelson-Bogle, senior vice president of marketing. “The sunless tan market is evolving with consumers being more conscious of sun exposure and damage and seeking safe alternatives.”

L’Oréal Paris Sublime Bronze Hydrating Self-Tanning Milk Medium, $12.99, is available at mass retailers.