In a bid to accelerate its product strategy, Walgreens Boots Alliance plans to outsource private-label and owned-brand manufacturing to Fareva.

Fareva submitted a binding offer for 10 years to manufacture Walgreens’ owned-beauty brands and private-label products, the company said Tuesday. The idea is that Fareva would take ownership of Walgreens’ contract manufacturing business, which operates in the U.K., France and Germany, to help Walgreens accelerate its global product strategy.