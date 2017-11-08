[caption id="attachment_11045047" align="alignnone" width="200"] Skineez[/caption]One of the latest skin-care solutions in CVS’s arsenal isn’t a cream or lotion.Instead, 1,750 of the chain's doors are stocking Skineez Skincarewear, a line of apparel that does double duty as part of a daily skin-care regimen.The collection, consisting of capris, compression socks, hydration fingerless gloves and garment spray, fits snugly into the two initiatives at the chain — that of its deep dive into on-trend merchandise along with its efforts to offer products with a focus on well care. Skin care was pinpointed as a major initiative at CVS by Maly Bernstein, divisional merchandise manager for beauty during a tour of a new store in Manhattan.America’s focus on body care, fused with consumer obsession for ath-leisure apparel, is garnering attention — and shelf space — to Skineez. In fact, CVS is one of several retailers including DSW and HSN and Bed, Bath & Beyond carving out space for the line, which company creator and founder Michelle Moran called “skin care your wear.” In addition, Skineez is featured in the beauty section of Army and Air Force Exchange Service stores internationally and Cardinal Health Pharmacies. The fabrics are pretreated with healthy cosmetics nutrients that Moran said contain more skin care ingredients than in a typical jar. Those ingredients include shea butter, rose hip oil, apricot kernel oil, retinol and Vitamin E.After 10 washes, users can apply a Skineez Skincare Spray to the garment to recharge it. The benefits stretch beyond traditional skin care. “We provide hydration which helps the skin stay healthy, but also products which help with conditions such as diabetes,” Moran explained.CVS is housing Skineez in skin care, alongside stalwarts such as CeraVe and Gold Bond in the beauty department. The four stockkeeping units are line-priced at $19.99.[caption id="attachment_11044335" align="alignnone" width="300"] Skineez in CVS.[/caption]According to research by International Research Services, 80 percent of women wearing the products reported smoother, firmer skin within one hour of trying Skineez. The immediate improvements are key, retailers said, in the skin-care category where many consumers give up if they don’t see instant results. [caption id="attachment_11045052" align="alignnone" width="200"] The lineup includes socks that help firm and hydrate.[/caption]Moran designed Skineez to give retailers, including mass marketers, the opportunity to garner their share of the estimated $97 million U.S. ath-leisure market dominated by specialty operators such as Lululemon, Athleta and Dick’s Sporting Goods. Category sales are estimated to surpass $178 million by 2019, according to The NPD Group. Important to note, beyond beauty, Skineez presents opportunities in the pharmacy departments since the garments are reimbursable under insurance plans, she said. However, the fashion-forward styles make the collection suitable for specialty distribution, as well.Moran, who has more than 15 years of experience in the apparel business, created Skineez (a female-owned company) after wearing less than attractive post-surgical compression garments. Her goal is to make the products that are fashion-forward, but also offer serious skin-care solutions.For more on beauty and skin care from WWD, see:

