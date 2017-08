Skin-care line BioClarity has re-branded in hopes to more clearly deliver its clean acne-treatment products to the masses.The direct-to-consumer brand has repackaged its products, launched a new moisturizer and brought New York dermatologist Rachel Nazarian into its fold as its key dermatologist partner.The BioClarity line uses a proprietary ingredient called Floralux that has a synergistic effect when combined with botanics and salicylic acid that aims to treat breakouts without causing dryness or itchiness, according to Melissa Reinking, senior director of marketing for BioClarity. Floralux is a chlorophyll-based "detoxifier," Reinking said, where the chlorophyll molecule has been wrapped in liposome so it can penetrate the skin. "It has antioxidant properties, it has all sorts of great vitamins in it…you can drink it, but you can also put it on the skin," she said.The line, just over a year old, was launched to fill what the BioClarity team saw as a white space in the beauty world. "There are 50 million Americans affected by acne annually, and there [wasn't] a great clean and green solution in the marketplace," Reinking said. "Not only is it packed with good-for-you ingredients, but also is gentle and kind to the skin."BioClarity is part of Adigica Health Inc., a new direct-to-consumer e-commerce business that focuses on skin, health and wellness products. The business is helmed by biotech entrepreneur David Hale, chairman of Adigica and BioClarity, who was chairman at SkinMedica from 2001 until 2014, when it was sold to Allergan. Adigica is planning to launch a supplements brand later this year, Reinking said.

Adigica Health has raised a Series 1 preferred financing round from its founders, board and early stage investors, according to BioClarity chief executive officer Rick Sliter. Those funds are expected to carry the business through 2018, when the company may look to raise a Series A round to help scale, he said.

BioClarity's new packaging highlights ingredients in each product. The brand's cleanser, for example, is housed in packaging labeled Cleanse 1, Keeping It Clean, Cucumber + Green Tea + Chamomile. The second step in the system is a treatment product called Complexion Perfection, an acne treatment which includes 2 percent salicylic acid and oat kernel. Next comes Restore, which contains Floralux.